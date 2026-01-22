How does RKLB’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, Rocket Lab Corp’s (RKLB) stock is trading at $83.31, marking a fall of -5.14% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -16.34% below its 52-week high of $99.58 and 466.35% above its 52-week low of $14.71.

As well, it is important to consider RKLB stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 80.25.RKLB’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 32.27, resulting in an 45.56 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB): Earnings History

If we examine Rocket Lab Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.03, slashing the consensus of -$0.1. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.07, resulting in a 71.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.03 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.1. That was a difference of $0.07 and a surprise of 71.30%.

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ: RKLB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Rocket Lab Corp (RKLB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.77% of shares. A total of 908 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 58.15% of its stock and 59.20% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 41.81 shares that make 7.83% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3.53 billion.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 31.41 shares of RKLB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.88%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.65 billion.