It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

While Ichor Holdings Ltd has overperformed by 8.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ICHR rose by 80.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.56 to $13.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 74.69% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2026, Needham Upgraded Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) to Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on November 12, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ICHR. Stifel also Downgraded ICHR shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 05, 2025, but set its price target from $28 to $22. B. Riley Securities August 05, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ICHR, as published in its report on August 05, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from May 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $28 for ICHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ichor Holdings Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ICHR is recording an average volume of 827.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.86%, with a gain of 27.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.86, showing decline from the present price of $33.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ICHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ichor Holdings Ltd Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.