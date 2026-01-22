Evaluating ABSI’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

In the current trading session, Absci Corp’s (ABSI) stock is trading at the price of $3.17, a gain of 5.13% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -49.84% less than its 52-week high of $6.33 and 57.96% better than its 52-week low of $2.01.

It is also essential to consider ABSI stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 169.90 for the last year.ABSI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.26, resulting in an 2.83 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Absci Corp (ABSI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Absci Corp (ABSI): Earnings History

If we examine Absci Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.2, slashing the consensus of -$0.21. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 2.52% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.2 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.21. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 2.52%.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Absci Corp (ABSI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.28% of shares. A total of 188 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 66.22% of its stock and 72.99% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC holding total of 22.08 shares that make 14.69% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 70.11 million.

The securities firm ARK Investment Management, LLC holds 12.16 shares of ABSI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.09%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 38.62 million.