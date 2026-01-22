Ero Copper Corp (ERO) deserves closer scrutiny

While Ero Copper Corp has overperformed by 0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ERO rose by 10.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.75 to $9.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 70.30% in the last 200 days.

On January 14, 2026, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on December 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ERO. National Bank Financial July 09, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for ERO, as published in its report on July 09, 2025. Desjardins also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Ero Copper Corp (ERO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.86%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ero Copper Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.20M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ERO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.04%, with a gain of 4.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.24, showing decline from the present price of $31.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ERO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ero Copper Corp Shares?

The Canada based company Ero Copper Corp (ERO) is one of the biggest names in Copper. When comparing Ero Copper Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -12.01%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.