Can you now get a good deal on Clarivate Plc’s shares?

While Clarivate Plc has underperformed by -3.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLVT fell by -15.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.74 to $2.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.63% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2026, Goldman Downgraded Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 17, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for CLVT. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on July 18, 2025, and assigned a price target of $4.50. Jefferies July 18, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CLVT, as published in its report on July 18, 2025. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Clarivate Plc (CLVT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.14%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Clarivate Plc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CLVT is recording an average volume of 5.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.90%, with a loss of -11.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.34, showing growth from the present price of $2.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLVT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clarivate Plc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.