Chime Financial Inc (CHYM) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Chime Financial Inc has overperformed by 2.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHYM rose by 4.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.94 to $16.17, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.92% in the last 200 days.

On December 11, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Chime Financial Inc (NASDAQ: CHYM) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on December 01, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CHYM. Jefferies also rated CHYM shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 03, 2025. Arete Initiated an Buy rating on September 30, 2025, and assigned a price target of $34. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for CHYM, as published in its report on July 17, 2025. Keefe Bruyette’s report from July 08, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $42 for CHYM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Chime Financial Inc (CHYM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Chime Financial Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CHYM has an average volume of 3.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.46%, with a loss of -1.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.73, showing growth from the present price of $26.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHYM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chime Financial Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.