Ceribell Inc (CBLL)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Ceribell Inc has overperformed by 3.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBLL rose by 1.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.04 to $10.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.94% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Ceribell Inc (NASDAQ: CBLL) recommending Strong Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on June 24, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CBLL. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated CBLL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 04, 2025. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CBLL, as published in its report on November 05, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from November 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $32 for CBLL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ceribell Inc (CBLL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.37%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ceribell Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CBLL is recording 461.14K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.17%, with a loss of -2.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.14, showing growth from the present price of $22.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CBLL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ceribell Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.