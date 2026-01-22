Bakkt Holdings Inc BKKT’s stock price gains traction on Wednesday

While Bakkt Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BKKT rose by 62.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.79 to $6.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.79% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) recommending Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for BKKT. Citigroup also rated BKKT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 19, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on November 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $28.

Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.47%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Bakkt Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BKKT is recording an average volume of 1.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.57%, with a loss of -12.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.50, showing growth from the present price of $16.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BKKT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bakkt Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.