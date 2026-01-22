Are Organon & Co’shares a good deal?

While Organon & Co has overperformed by 1.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OGN rose by 33.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.23 to $6.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.32% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2025, Barclays started tracking Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN) recommending Underweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on October 27, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for OGN. JP Morgan September 06, 2024d the rating to Underweight on September 06, 2024, and set its price target from $18 to $20. Goldman November 03, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OGN, as published in its report on November 03, 2023. Barclays’s report from September 21, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $28 for OGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Organon & Co (OGN)

The current dividend for OGN investors is set at $0.34 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Organon & Co’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 71.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OGN is recording an average volume of 6.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.13%, with a gain of 13.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.36, showing decline from the present price of $9.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Organon & Co Shares?

Organon & Co (OGN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Drug Manufacturers – General market. When comparing Organon & Co shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -55.59%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.