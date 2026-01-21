What technical indicators reveal about ATAI stock

While AtaiBeckley Inc has overperformed by 5.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATAI fell by -5.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.75 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.52% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2026, Guggenheim started tracking AtaiBeckley Inc (NASDAQ: ATAI) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on October 13, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ATAI. Oppenheimer also rated ATAI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 29, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 18, 2024, but set its price target from $15 to $10. Maxim Group April 03, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ATAI, as published in its report on April 03, 2024. Loop Capital’s report from November 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for ATAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of AtaiBeckley Inc (ATAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 174.36%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AtaiBeckley Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ATAI is registering an average volume of 4.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.04%, with a gain of 2.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.27, showing growth from the present price of $3.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AtaiBeckley Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.