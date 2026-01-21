Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) stock on the rise: An overview

While Revolution Medicines Inc has underperformed by -3.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RVMD rose by 45.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $124.49 to $29.17, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 125.67% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) recommending Outperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on November 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RVMD. Mizuho also rated RVMD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 21, 2025. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on October 16, 2025, and assigned a price target of $85. Raymond James initiated its ‘Strong Buy’ rating for RVMD, as published in its report on September 12, 2025. Truist’s report from September 05, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $99 for RVMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Revolution Medicines Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RVMD is recording an average volume of 3.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.68%, with a loss of -0.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $98.68, showing decline from the present price of $116.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RVMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Revolution Medicines Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.