TYRA’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

Currently, Tyra Biosciences Inc’s (TYRA) stock is trading at $30.2, marking a gain of 2.35% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -3.07% below its 52-week high of $31.16 and 370.45% above its 52-week low of $6.42.

TYRA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.74, resulting in an 5.86 price to cash per share for the period.

Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA): Earnings History

If we examine Tyra Biosciences Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.5, slashing the consensus of -$0.51. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 1.96% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.5 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.51. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 1.96%.

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: TYRA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.19% of shares. A total of 162 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 104.21% of its stock and 107.65% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. holding total of 12.2 shares that make 22.86% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 362.91 million.

The securities firm Nextech Invest, Ltd. holds 4.06 shares of TYRA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.60%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 120.66 million.