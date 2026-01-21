Evaluating AGL’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

In the current trading session, Agilon Health Inc’s (AGL) stock is trading at the price of $0.98, a gain of 0.15% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -83.91% less than its 52-week high of $6.08 and 92.75% better than its 52-week low of $0.51.

It is also essential to consider AGL stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.07 for the last year.AGL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.32, resulting in an 1.30 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Agilon Health Inc (AGL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL): Earnings History

If we examine Agilon Health Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.26, beating the consensus of -$0.13. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.12, resulting in a -90.69% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.26 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.13. That was a difference of -$0.12 and a surprise of -90.69%.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Agilon Health Inc (AGL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.08% of shares. A total of 259 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 92.79% of its stock and 94.77% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC holding total of 100.0 shares that make 24.12% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 98.71 million.

The securities firm Morgan Stanley holds 59.38 shares of AGL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 14.32%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 58.62 million.