Tigo Energy Inc (TYGO)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Tigo Energy Inc has overperformed by 18.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TYGO rose by 153.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.50 to $0.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 129.22% in the last 200 days.

On July 31, 2025, Roth Capital Upgraded Tigo Energy Inc (NASDAQ: TYGO) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on February 27, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TYGO. ROTH MKM also Downgraded TYGO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 09, 2023. ROTH MKM Initiated an Buy rating on June 20, 2023, and assigned a price target of $21. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TYGO, as published in its report on June 20, 2023.

Analysis of Tigo Energy Inc (TYGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 115.02%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Tigo Energy Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -177.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 643.51K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TYGO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 24.27%, with a gain of 127.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.62, showing growth from the present price of $3.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TYGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tigo Energy Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.