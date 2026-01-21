Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Offerpad Solutions Inc has underperformed by -4.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPAD rose by 7.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.35 to $0.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.56% in the last 200 days.

On December 11, 2025, Alliance Global Partners started tracking Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) recommending Buy. A report published by Citizens JMP on May 06, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for OPAD. Keefe Bruyette December 14, 2022d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for OPAD, as published in its report on December 14, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from July 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for OPAD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.23%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Offerpad Solutions Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -104.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OPAD is recording an average volume of 3.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.39%, with a loss of -26.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.62, showing growth from the present price of $1.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Offerpad Solutions Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.