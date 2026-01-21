SLMT’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

Brera Holdings PLC (SLMT)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.44% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.76. Its current price is -96.67% under its 52-week high of $52.95 and 3.22% more than its 52-week low of $1.71.

Additionally, it is important to take into account SLMT stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 86.14 for the last tewlve months.SLMT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.41, resulting in an 187.95 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Brera Holdings PLC (SLMT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: SLMT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Brera Holdings PLC (SLMT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 31.65% of shares. A total of 21 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 34.68% of its stock and 50.73% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC holding total of 7.28 shares that make 8.88% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 12.92 million.

The securities firm Qube Research & Technologies Ltd holds 6.53 shares of SLMT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.96%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 11.59 million.