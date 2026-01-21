Examining IMSR’s book value per share for the latest quarter

Currently, Terrestrial Energy Inc’s (IMSR) stock is trading at $11.06, marking a gain of 5.99% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -64.90% below its 52-week high of $31.50 and 85.80% above its 52-week low of $5.95.

IMSR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.39, resulting in an 2582.82 price to cash per share for the period.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Terrestrial Energy Inc (IMSR): Earnings History

If we examine Terrestrial Energy Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of -$2.41. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of -$2.41. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Terrestrial Energy Inc (NASDAQ: IMSR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Terrestrial Energy Inc (IMSR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 20.06% of shares. A total of 77 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 17.22% of its stock and 21.53% of its float.

Dec 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holding total of 90.0 shares that make 0.11% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.0 million.

The securities firm Corecap Advisors, LLC holds 7.0 shares of IMSR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 77.0.