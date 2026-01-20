What is FBIO’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

In the current trading session, Fortress Biotech Inc’s (FBIO) stock is trading at the price of $3.47, a fall of -6.59% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -23.29% less than its 52-week high of $4.53 and 162.26% better than its 52-week low of $1.33.

It is also essential to consider FBIO stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.73 for the last year.FBIO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.93, resulting in an 1.25 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO): Earnings History

If we examine Fortress Biotech Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.11, slashing the consensus of -$0.62. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.74, resulting in a 117.60% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.62. That was a difference of $0.74 and a surprise of 117.60%.

Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 20.47% of shares. A total of 63 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 14.44% of its stock and 18.15% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 950.33 shares that make 3.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3.32 million.

The securities firm Summit Financial, LLC holds 444.75 shares of FBIO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.43%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.55 million.

An overview of Fortress Biotech Inc’s technicals