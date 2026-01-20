AEHR’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

Currently, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) stock is trading at $29.79, marking a gain of 3.39% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -13.28% below its 52-week high of $34.35 and 375.08% above its 52-week low of $6.27.

As well, it is important to consider AEHR stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 17.13.AEHR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 6.98, resulting in an 29.58 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Earnings History

If we examine Aehr Test Systems’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 11/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.04, slashing the consensus of -$0.04. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0, resulting in a -9.08% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 11/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.04 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.04. That was a difference of -$0 and a surprise of -9.08%.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.45% of shares. A total of 204 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 68.06% of its stock and 71.98% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC holding total of 2.7 shares that make 8.82% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 80.5 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 2.29 shares of AEHR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.47%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 68.19 million.

An overview of Aehr Test Systems’s technicals