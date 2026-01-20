Western Digital Corp (WDC) stock shows negative growth on Friday

While Western Digital Corp has underperformed by -0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WDC rose by 28.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $230.48 to $28.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 120.26% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2025, China Renaissance started tracking Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) recommending Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on October 31, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WDC. BofA Securities also reiterated WDC shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $145 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 21, 2025. Rosenblatt Reiterated the rating as Buy on September 29, 2025, but set its price target from $90 to $125. Bernstein initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for WDC, as published in its report on September 16, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from July 31, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $90 for WDC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Western Digital Corp (WDC)

WDC currently pays a dividend of $0.33 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -31.18%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Western Digital Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 8.84M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WDC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.84%, with a gain of 10.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $199.76, showing decline from the present price of $221.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WDC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Western Digital Corp Shares?

The USA based company Western Digital Corp (WDC) is one of the biggest names in Computer Hardware. When comparing Western Digital Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 127.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.