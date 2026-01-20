ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) deserves deeper analysis

While ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 5.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORIC rose by 48.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.93 to $3.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.88% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2026, Piper Sandler started tracking ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORIC) recommending Overweight. A report published by Evercore ISI on November 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ORIC. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on September 04, 2025, and assigned a price target of $18. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ORIC, as published in its report on July 08, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from October 31, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $20 for ORIC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ORIC is recording an average volume of 1.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.75%, with a gain of 32.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.