Wealthfront Corp (WLTH)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Wealthfront Corp has underperformed by -6.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WLTH fell by -30.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.88 to $9.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.31% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2026, Wells Fargo started tracking Wealthfront Corp (NASDAQ: WLTH) recommending Overweight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on January 06, 2026, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for WLTH. Keefe Bruyette Initiated an Outperform rating on January 06, 2026, and assigned a price target of $16.50. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for WLTH, as published in its report on January 06, 2026. Goldman’s report from January 06, 2026 suggests a price prediction of $14.50 for WLTH shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citizens JMP also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Wealthfront Corp (WLTH)

One of the most important indicators of Wealthfront Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WLTH is recording 2.46M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.82%, with a loss of -25.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.50, showing growth from the present price of $9.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WLTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wealthfront Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.