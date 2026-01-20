Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has underperformed by -4.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RARE fell by -2.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.50 to $18.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.62% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) recommending Overweight. Goldman June 06, 2024d the rating to Buy on June 06, 2024, and set its price target from $56 to $67. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for RARE, as published in its report on April 22, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from December 08, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $72 for RARE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.65%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -325.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RARE has an average volume of 2.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.51%, with a loss of -0.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.90, showing growth from the present price of $22.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RARE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.