VG’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

In the current trading session, Venture Global Inc’s (VG) stock is trading at the price of $8.69, a fall of -1.31% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -65.94% less than its 52-week high of $25.50 and 51.84% better than its 52-week low of $5.72.

It is also essential to consider VG stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.96 for the last year.VG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.73, resulting in an 9.61 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Venture Global Inc (VG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Venture Global Inc (VG): Earnings History

If we examine Venture Global Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.15, beating the consensus of $0.23. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.08, resulting in a -33.85% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.15 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.23. That was a difference of -$0.08 and a surprise of -33.85%.

Venture Global Inc (NYSE: VG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Venture Global Inc (VG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.96% of shares. A total of 267 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 97.00% of its stock and 98.94% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH holding total of 354.68 shares that make 73.97% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3.08 billion.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 22.86 shares of VG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.77%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 198.33 million.

