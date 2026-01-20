Understanding ARRY stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, Array Technologies Inc’s (ARRY) stock is trading at $9.49, marking a fall of -1.25% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -9.32% below its 52-week high of $10.47 and 152.39% above its 52-week low of $3.76.

As well, it is important to consider ARRY stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.09.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 14.56.

How does Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY): Earnings History

If we examine Array Technologies Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.3, slashing the consensus of $0.2. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.1, resulting in a 48.89% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.3 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.2. That was a difference of $0.1 and a surprise of 48.89%.

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Array Technologies Inc (ARRY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.54% of shares. A total of 417 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 137.21% of its stock and 137.95% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 22.39 shares that make 14.66% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 214.14 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 14.78 shares of ARRY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.67%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 141.35 million.

