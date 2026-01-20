Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) stock on the rise: An overview

While Uranium Energy Corp has overperformed by 2.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UEC rose by 53.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.91 to $3.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 79.37% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2025, Stifel started tracking Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) recommending Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on September 25, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for UEC. Canaccord Genuity also Upgraded UEC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 24, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on August 12, 2025, and assigned a price target of $13. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for UEC, as published in its report on June 03, 2025. National Bank Financial also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Uranium Energy Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and UEC has an average volume of 11.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.93%, with a gain of 21.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.86, showing decline from the present price of $17.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Uranium Energy Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.