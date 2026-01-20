How to interpret Nebius Group N.V (NBIS)’s stock chart patterns

While Nebius Group N.V has overperformed by 4.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NBIS rose by 29.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $141.10 to $18.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.18% in the last 200 days.

On January 15, 2026, Morgan Stanley started tracking Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Citizens JMP on November 19, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for NBIS. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on July 14, 2025, and assigned a price target of $68. Arete initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NBIS, as published in its report on June 05, 2025. Northland Capital’s report from May 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $34 for NBIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Nebius Group N.V (NBIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 237.41%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Nebius Group N.V’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NBIS is registering an average volume of 16.75M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.10%, with a gain of 11.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $158.50, showing growth from the present price of $108.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NBIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nebius Group N.V Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.