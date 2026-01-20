Understanding RCUS stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, Arcus Biosciences Inc’s (RCUS) stock is trading at $21.62, marking a fall of -0.83% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -18.11% below its 52-week high of $26.40 and 232.62% above its 52-week low of $6.50.

As well, it is important to consider RCUS stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 11.15.RCUS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.31, resulting in an 3.22 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS): Earnings History

If we examine Arcus Biosciences Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$1.27, slashing the consensus of -$1.29. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 1.58% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$1.27 in contrast with the Outlook of -$1.29. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 1.58%.

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 30.01% of shares. A total of 280 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 59.32% of its stock and 84.75% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Gilead Sciences Inc holding total of 31.42 shares that make 29.10% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 676.26 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 11.81 shares of RCUS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.94%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 254.17 million.

An overview of Arcus Biosciences Inc’s technicals