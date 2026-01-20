PACB’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 3.53% from the previous close with its current price standing at $2.29. Its current price is -16.04% under its 52-week high of $2.72 and 168.83% more than its 52-week low of $0.85.

Additionally, it is important to take into account PACB stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 4.47 for the last tewlve months.PACB’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 19.14, resulting in an 2.31 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB): Earnings History

If we examine Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.12, slashing the consensus of -$0.14. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 15.11% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.12 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.14. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 15.11%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.00% of shares. A total of 269 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 53.49% of its stock and 58.78% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC holding total of 30.92 shares that make 10.24% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 71.59 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 22.7 shares of PACB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.52%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 52.54 million.

An overview of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s technicals