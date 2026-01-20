Results from Planet Labs PBC (PL) show potential

While Planet Labs PBC has overperformed by 1.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PL rose by 45.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.38 to $2.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 198.73% in the last 200 days.

On December 12, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) recommending Buy. A report published by Citizens JMP on October 21, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for PL. Needham also reiterated PL shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 20, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on June 30, 2025, and assigned a price target of $4.60. Goldman April 11, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PL, as published in its report on April 11, 2025. Craig Hallum’s report from January 30, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $7 for PL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.62%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Planet Labs PBC’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PL is recording an average volume of 11.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.82%, with a gain of 26.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.94, showing decline from the present price of $28.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Planet Labs PBC Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.