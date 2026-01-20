A stock that deserves closer examination: Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA)

While Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -7.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLMA rose by 8.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.26 to $2.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 159.20% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2026, Piper Sandler started tracking Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) recommending Overweight. A report published by Guggenheim on October 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for OLMA. Citigroup also reiterated OLMA shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 12, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on April 02, 2024, and assigned a price target of $24. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OLMA, as published in its report on January 30, 2024. Oppenheimer’s report from July 21, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $21 for OLMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. CapitalOne also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA)

One of the most important indicators of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OLMA is recording 3.82M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.72%, with a loss of -3.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.00, showing growth from the present price of $27.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.