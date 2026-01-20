Quanterix Corp (QTRX) requires closer examination

While Quanterix Corp has underperformed by -6.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QTRX rose by 16.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.27 to $4.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.18% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2025, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) to Hold. A report published by Scotiabank on February 01, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for QTRX. Canaccord Genuity also Upgraded QTRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 25, 2023. Goldman May 23, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for QTRX, as published in its report on May 23, 2023. Canaccord Genuity’s report from August 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for QTRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Quanterix Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.28% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and QTRX is registering an average volume of 698.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.99%, with a loss of -8.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.50, showing growth from the present price of $7.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QTRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quanterix Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.