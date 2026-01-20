ProKidney Corp (PROK) shows promising results

While ProKidney Corp has overperformed by 5.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PROK rose by 2.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.13 to $0.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.38% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on June 30, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for PROK. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on September 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $6. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for PROK, as published in its report on March 07, 2024. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ProKidney Corp (PROK)

ProKidney Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PROK has an average volume of 1.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.14%, with a loss of -2.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PROK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ProKidney Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.