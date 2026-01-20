Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Ocular Therapeutix Inc has underperformed by -0.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCUL fell by -7.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.44 to $5.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.09% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on April 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for OCUL. RBC Capital Mkts also rated OCUL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 18, 2025. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on March 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $15. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for OCUL, as published in its report on October 16, 2024. TD Cowen’s report from June 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $11 for OCUL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.71%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -81.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OCUL is recording an average volume of 3.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.27%, with a gain of 0.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.62, showing growth from the present price of $11.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCUL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ocular Therapeutix Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.