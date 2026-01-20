Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)’s stock price range in the last year

While Nuvation Bio Inc has underperformed by -4.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NUVB fell by -34.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.75 to $1.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.90% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2025, Truist started tracking Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on November 19, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NUVB. Jefferies also rated NUVB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 30, 2025. Citizens JMP Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on April 23, 2025, and assigned a price target of $6. Jefferies March 27, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NUVB, as published in its report on March 27, 2024. BTIG Research’s report from March 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $5 for NUVB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1704.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Nuvation Bio Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 8.44M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NUVB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.23%, with a loss of -27.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.40, showing growth from the present price of $5.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NUVB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nuvation Bio Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.