NEWP’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

In the current trading session, New Pacific Metals Corp’s (NEWP) stock is trading at the price of $3.82, a gain of 1.46% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -4.62% less than its 52-week high of $4.00 and 310.57% better than its 52-week low of $0.93.

NEWP’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.93, resulting in an 44.66 price to cash per share for the period.

How does New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP): Earnings History

If we examine New Pacific Metals Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.00%.

New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX: NEWP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in New Pacific Metals Corp (NEWP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 40.54% of shares. A total of 61 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 19.33% of its stock and 32.50% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Jupiter Asset Management Limited holding total of 12.45 shares that make 6.77% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 47.64 million.

The securities firm Mirae Asset Global ETFs Holdings Ltd. holds 3.99 shares of NEWP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.17%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 15.27 million.

An overview of New Pacific Metals Corp’s technicals