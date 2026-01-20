Examining PHAT’s book value per share for the latest quarter

Currently, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (PHAT) stock is trading at $14.17, marking a gain of 0.78% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -22.61% below its 52-week high of $18.31 and 541.18% above its 52-week low of $2.21.

As well, it is important to consider PHAT stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 7.54.

How does Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT): Earnings History

If we examine Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.15, slashing the consensus of -$0.41. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.27, resulting in a 63.86% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.15 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.41. That was a difference of $0.27 and a surprise of 63.86%.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.70% of shares. A total of 187 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 80.79% of its stock and 84.77% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. holding total of 12.47 shares that make 17.46% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 177.02 million.

The securities firm Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd holds 7.46 shares of PHAT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.45%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 106.0 million.

An overview of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s technicals