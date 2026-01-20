MP Materials Corporation (MP)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While MP Materials Corporation has overperformed by 3.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MP rose by 36.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $100.25 to $18.64, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.49% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2026, William Blair started tracking MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) recommending Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for MP. BMO Capital Markets also Upgraded MP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 24, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on November 19, 2025, and assigned a price target of $77. JP Morgan November 14, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for MP, as published in its report on November 14, 2025. Deutsche Bank’s report from November 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $71 for MP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of MP Materials Corporation (MP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

MP Materials Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MP is registering an average volume of 10.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.68%, with a gain of 11.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $78.87, showing growth from the present price of $68.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MP Materials Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.