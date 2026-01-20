MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s stock performance: a year in review

While MeiraGTx Holdings plc has underperformed by -3.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MGTX fell by -6.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.73 to $4.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.23% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on October 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Strong Buy’ rating for MGTX. Chardan Capital Markets also rated MGTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 31, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on October 23, 2020, and assigned a price target of $27. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MGTX, as published in its report on September 15, 2020. Piper Jaffray’s report from September 03, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $40 for MGTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -96.24%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -611.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MGTX is recording an average volume of 529.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.78%, with a gain of 0.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.75, showing growth from the present price of $7.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MGTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MeiraGTx Holdings plc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.