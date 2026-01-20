How did Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI) fare last session?

Within its last year performance, RANI rose by 2.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.87 to $0.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.83% in the last 200 days.

On August 02, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RANI) recommending Outperform. A report published by Maxim Group on June 14, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RANI. Rodman & Renshaw also rated RANI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 13, 2024. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on April 17, 2023, and assigned a price target of $24. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RANI, as published in its report on October 11, 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s report from July 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for RANI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (RANI)

One of the most important indicators of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1372.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RANI is recording 18.84M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.34%, with a loss of -0.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RANI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.