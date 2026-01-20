Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) produces promising results

While Coeur Mining Inc has overperformed by 6.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDE rose by 26.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.61 to $4.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 76.11% in the last 200 days.

On March 11, 2025, TD Securities started tracking Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on February 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CDE. BMO Capital Markets also rated CDE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 18, 2025. BMO Capital Markets May 03, 2024d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CDE, as published in its report on May 03, 2024. ROTH MKM’s report from April 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $5.40 for CDE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 76.66%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Coeur Mining Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CDE has an average volume of 18.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.62%, with a gain of 10.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.81, showing growth from the present price of $22.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coeur Mining Inc Shares?

Gold giant Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Coeur Mining Inc shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 240.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.