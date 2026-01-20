Examining AG’s book value per share for the latest quarter

Currently, First Majestic Silver Corporation’s (AG) stock is trading at $22.24, marking a gain of 3.44% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is 3.25% below its 52-week high of $21.54 and 336.94% above its 52-week low of $5.09.

As well, it is important to consider AG stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 11.31.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 74.19. AG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.19, resulting in an 18.99 price to cash per share for the period.

How does First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG): Earnings History

If we examine First Majestic Silver Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.07, beating the consensus of $0.08. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -12.50% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.07 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.08. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -12.50%.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.99% of shares. A total of 404 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 52.85% of its stock and 53.38% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation holding total of 43.23 shares that make 8.80% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 963.5 million.

The securities firm Tidal Investments LLC holds 21.01 shares of AG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.28%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 468.42 million.

An overview of First Majestic Silver Corporation’s technicals