Designer Brands Inc (DBI) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While Designer Brands Inc has underperformed by -0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBI rose by 4.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.75 to $2.17, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 94.49% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) to Market Perform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on March 21, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for DBI. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated DBI shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 12, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on June 05, 2024, but set its price target from $11 to $10. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for DBI, as published in its report on December 06, 2023. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from May 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for DBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

It’s important to note that DBI shareholders are currently getting $0.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.19%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Designer Brands Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DBI is registering an average volume of 1.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.70%, with a loss of -5.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.25, showing decline from the present price of $7.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Designer Brands Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.