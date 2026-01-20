Are LifeMD Inc’shares a good deal?

Within its last year performance, LFMD rose by 10.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.84 to $3.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.44% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, BTIG Research Reiterated LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) to Buy. A report published by Lake Street on December 10, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LFMD. Mizuho also rated LFMD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 04, 2024. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on August 23, 2024, and assigned a price target of $11. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for LFMD, as published in its report on June 05, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from November 30, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $10 for LFMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of LifeMD Inc (LFMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

LifeMD Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.66, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LFMD has an average volume of 1.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.48%, with a loss of -2.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.25, showing growth from the present price of $3.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LifeMD Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.