AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While AeroVironment Inc has overperformed by 3.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVAV rose by 62.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $417.86 to $102.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.56% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) recommending Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on November 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for AVAV. BNP Paribas Exane also rated AVAV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $355 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 18, 2025. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on September 18, 2025, and assigned a price target of $300. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AVAV, as published in its report on August 19, 2025. Canaccord Genuity’s report from August 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $305 for AVAV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citizens JMP also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 150.72%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AeroVironment Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AVAV is registering an average volume of 1.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.50%, with a gain of 7.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $384.50, showing decline from the present price of $392.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVAV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AeroVironment Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.