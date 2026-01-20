A year in review: SAB Biotherapeutics Inc (SABS)’s performance in the last year

While SAB Biotherapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SABS rose by 6.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.60 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 59.56% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking SAB Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SABS) recommending Buy. A report published by Leerink Partners on September 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SABS. H.C. Wainwright also rated SABS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 14, 2025. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on October 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $11. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SABS, as published in its report on August 28, 2024. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from November 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for SABS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of SAB Biotherapeutics Inc (SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SABS has an average volume of 294.09K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.15%, with a gain of 8.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.38, showing growth from the present price of $3.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SABS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SAB Biotherapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.