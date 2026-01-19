What technical indicators reveal about CLLS stock

While Cellectis ADR has underperformed by -0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLLS fell by -15.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.48 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.91% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2023, Bryan Garnier started tracking Cellectis ADR (NASDAQ: CLLS) recommending Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on May 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CLLS. Wells Fargo also Downgraded CLLS shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2022. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on November 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. William Blair November 08, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for CLLS, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from October 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for CLLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cellectis ADR (CLLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 115.53%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cellectis ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CLLS is registering an average volume of 121.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.84%, with a loss of -7.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.44, showing growth from the present price of $4.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cellectis ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.