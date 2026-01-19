Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) stock on the rise: An overview

While Amarin Corp ADR has underperformed by -0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMRN rose by 5.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.90 to $7.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.91% in the last 200 days.

On November 20, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN) recommending Underweight. A report published by Jefferies on October 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for AMRN. Jefferies also Upgraded AMRN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2023. SVB Leerink May 05, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for AMRN, as published in its report on May 05, 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s report from May 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3 for AMRN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Amarin Corp ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AMRN is recording an average volume of 109.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.72%, with a loss of -6.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing decline from the present price of $14.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMRN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amarin Corp ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.