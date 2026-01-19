What is the investor’s view on Polypid Ltd (PYPD)?

While Polypid Ltd has underperformed by -0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PYPD rose by 0.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.97 to $2.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.03% in the last 200 days.

On June 05, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Polypid Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPD) recommending Buy. Rodman & Renshaw also rated PYPD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 28, 2025. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on September 14, 2021, and assigned a price target of $14. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PYPD, as published in its report on July 30, 2021. Alliance Global Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Polypid Ltd (PYPD)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Polypid Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -390.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PYPD is recording an average volume of 84.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.27%, with a loss of -5.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.25, showing growth from the present price of $4.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PYPD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Polypid Ltd Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.