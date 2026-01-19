Was Trio-Tech International (TRT)’s session last reading good?

While Trio-Tech International has overperformed by 2.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TRT rose by 0.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.60 to $2.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 95.08% in the last 200 days.

On September 22, 2008, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Trio-Tech International (AMEX: TRT) to Sector Perform.

Analysis of Trio-Tech International (TRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.32%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Trio-Tech International’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 76.89K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TRT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.85%, with a loss of -6.61% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Trio-Tech International Shares?

The USA based company Trio-Tech International (TRT) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. When comparing Trio-Tech International shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 224.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 132.01%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.